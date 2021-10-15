Locker fire at Berry Middle School under investigation

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Berry Middle School was temporarily evacuated Friday morning because of a fire inside a locker. No one was hurt.

School leaders said smoke and fire were discovered inside of a hallway on the third floor of Berry around 9:00 a.m.

Students were immediately evacuated from the building and escorted by administrators, teachers, and school staff to nearby Spain Park football stadium as a precaution.

Hoover Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and the fire had already been extinguished by an employee using a fire extinguisher.

The preliminary investigation shows the fire was contained to one locker. There was also minimal smoke damage

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but at this time it is not believed to have been started intentionally and may have originated from a battery.

A small section where the fire started has been blocked off to keep the area clear of traffic while the investigation continues.

The area immediately surrounding the involved lockers remains closed off, and those students have been relocated to other areas of the building. By 11:01 am, learning had resumed for all students in the school.

Hoover City Schools said, “We appreciate Berry Middle School student body, administrators, and staff for appropriately and calmly following emergency procedures as this situation unfolded and we are grateful that this was handled quickly in order for the school to resume normal activities. Berry Middle School and district leadership are thankful for the quick response from the city of Hoover emergency crews, which assisted greatly in achieving our number one priority; ensuring the safety of students and staff. Blackboard Communications, the school system’s mass messaging system, was down with technical problems during the time that the fire started, and that is why parents did not receive a text or an email about this situation. We apologize for the inability to make you aware of the situation in a timely manner. Once it was determined the Blackboard Communications platform was down, messaging was posted through the school district’s social media platforms; Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we worked through this emergency. We will use what we learned to improve our response in the future.”

