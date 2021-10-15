Kentuck Festival of the Arts returns as an in-person festival Saturday

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A well-known West Alabama arts festival that was disrupted due to COVID-19 last year returns in 2021 to its traditional roots.

Artists are on the move and tents are popping up at Kentuck Park in Northport, as the festival is a full go this year. People started arriving Friday morning to set up for this weekend’s two-day event. More than 270 artists from around the country will be on site with artwork for people to see and buy.

Last year, organizers held the event virtually because of coronavirus restrictions. This year, they’re expecting crowds of art lovers similar to years past now that it’s again face to face. “We did a virtual festival that was extremely successful last year. It does not take the place of being person. So, we have artists calling us for the last two years who are so thrilled and we are thrilled to see them,” according to Amy Echols, Executive Director Kentuck Arts Center.

Passes for one or two days are available for the event.

