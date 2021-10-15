International Motorsports Hall of Fame car show

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The International Motorsports Hall of Fame, located right next to the big track in Talladega, is having its first-ever car show to raise money to preserve Alabama’s rich racing history.

Cars from all over the Southeast, will be on display Saturday and Sunday. Some of the cars are valued at over $500,000.

The money raised will go toward new Alabama racing history exhibits and displays.

The $15 ticket will get you into both the car show and the Hall of Fame – kids under 12 are free.

The Alabama Gang – Bobby and Donnie Allison and Red Farmer will be there to meet and greet and sign autographs.

Gates are open from 8 until 4:00 Saturday, October 16 and from 9 until 3:00 on Sunday, October 17.

The International Motorsports Hall of Fame provided video of some of the cars on display.

