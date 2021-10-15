LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

HPD to release video of woman entering police van prior to death

By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police announced on Thursday night they will release surveillance video of the woman who was found dead in a police transport van last week.

Christina Nance was found dead on Thursday, Oct. 7 in a van in the parking lot on Wheeler Avenue. Huntsville’s Public Safety Complex houses both HPD’s headquarters and Huntsville’s Municipal Court System.

According to Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray, surveillance video shows Nance climbing into the van on her own.

“It’s kind of distant video taken from the top of a building but it does show you the facts and circumstance that led up to her being by herself on the day she went into the van,” said Chief McMurray.

HPD says it will continue to communicate with Nance’s mother during this time to hear the facts and circumstances from the department.

Read More: Family wants surveillance video after woman found dead in police van

“We’ve been working with the Nance family now for over a year with the needs of the family through our CIT program and our community resource officers. So we’re very close to this family and so we grieve with them, we share the loss of Ms. Nance at this time,” said Chief McMurray.

The Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) is a law enforcement training and response program designed for first responders who handle crisis calls involving people with a mental health condition.

WAFF 48 is told the video will be shared with the Nance family tomorrow and then the public during a press conference. HPD says it will also release the actual day Nance entered the van and a timeline of how long she was in there.

According to the Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill, an autopsy was performed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences on Oct. 12. Autopsy findings confirmed that no foul play was involved in the death nor any findings of trauma. A forensics exam report is expected to be released in about a month.

Read More: Coroner: No foul play involved in the death of woman found in HPD van

This is an ongoing investigation. 48 News will update you with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PETER WREN
Birmingham pastor indicted on sex abuse charges
Jack Lombardo
UPDATE: Missing UA student found safe in Mississippi
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream coming to Walmart soon
The B.1.630 variant was first detected in the United States earlier in March of 2021. It does...
New COVID-19 variant in Louisiana detected by LSU Health Shreveport
More Americans quit their jobs in August than any other month on record, according to new data...
Millions of workers quitting their jobs, here’s why

Latest News

11-year-old Emrhye Prude and 8-year-old Serris Prude
Arrest made in 2020 hit-and-run crash that killed 2 children in Hoover
Investigators, family respond to arrest of hit and run suspect
Investigators, family respond to arrest of hit and run suspect
New details in death investigation
New details in death investigation
Getting monoclonal antibodies at urgent care clinics
Getting monoclonal antibodies at urgent care clinics
A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs. 4.3 million people left their jobs in...
More Americans are quitting their jobs