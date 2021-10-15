LawCall
Advertisement

Hendrick Subaru to donate $100 for each pet adopted from GBHS through October

(WBRC Fox6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS), is partnering with Hendrick Subaru Hoover for Subaru Loves Pets Month. During the month of October, Subaru will donate $100 for every pet adopted from GBHS*.

“This is the 3rd year that Hendrick Subaru Hoover has partnered with us to help raise the visibility of animals that have been in the shelter for a long time,“ said Ivana Sullivan, Chief Program Officer for GBHS. “Seniors, black cats and dogs, and animals with medical issues are often overlooked even though we provide for their veterinary needs, and they make wonderful pets,” Sullivan added.

Additionally, as part of Subaru Loves Pets month, Hendrick Subaru in Hoover, located at 2929 John Hawkins Parkway, will be hosting an adoption event on Saturday, October 23 in celebration of National #MakeADogsDay.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

Hendrick Subaru has also sponsored adoption fees in the past.

All pets that are up for adoption can be found online at https://gbhs.org/adoptable-pets.

*Subaru Retailers will donate $100 for every pet adopted from partner shelters from October 1, 2021, through October 31, 2021, up to $3,100 in total.

