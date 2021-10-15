Gardendale Mayor: Train blocking access to neighborhood may not move until Friday

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A CSX train blocking the only entrance to a Gardendale neighborhood may not move until Friday morning, according to Mayor Stan Hogeland.

Mayor Hogeland spoke with WBRC by phone Thursday evening. He said officials with CSX told him the train won’t be moved until after 5 a.m. Friday morning.

The train is currently blocking the entrance to a neighborhood on McCormack Drive.

Hogeland says Gardendale authorities are aware of the situation and he says police will patrol the area since people are having to abandon their cars on New Castle Road to walk to their homes on the other side of the track.

CSX issued this statement: “CSX apologizes for any disruption this incident may have caused to the residents of McCormick Drive. We work hard to minimize the impact of our operations on neighboring communities while we serve our customers. We have a crew en route and will review our operations to limit these occurrences.”

