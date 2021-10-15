First Alert for one more day of highs in the 80s

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting out the day with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Cool spots remain in east Alabama. Patchy fog remains a possibility for parts of east Alabama through 9 AM this morning. Visibility could be reduced to a half mile or less. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a few clouds moving through the area. We are watching a cold front to our west that is likely to move into our area tonight. Behind the cold front, we will see a blast of dry and significantly colder air. Today is our last day to enjoy the summer-like weather. We should see plenty of sunshine today with a partly cloudy sky with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will likely climb into the lower 80s by noon. High temperatures are forecast to reach into the mid to upper 80s. We will likely end up 6-10 degrees above average today. Average high for the middle of October is 76°F. I’m introducing a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm mainly for northwest Alabama this evening. Most spots will remain dry during the daylight hours. If you plan on attending a high school football game this evening, plan for temperatures to cool from the upper 70s to the lower 70s with increasing cloud cover. A small rain chance is possible in west Alabama, but I think most of us will be able to finish out the games before rain and storms move in.

Next Big Thing: The next big thing is transitioning back into a fall weather pattern. A strong cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama tonight. Most of our models are showing a thin line of showers and a few storms moving southeast through Central Alabama between 10 PM-5 AM. There’s a small chance for a few isolated strong storms in far northwest Alabama later today, but I doubt we’ll see any severe storms in Central Alabama as conditions look unfavorable across our area. Greatest threat for severe storms will remain in parts of Arkansas, northwest Mississippi, west Tennessee, and Kentucky. Most of us will see a quick moving line of brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds up to 30 mph, and maybe some lightning and thunder. Once the rain moves through tonight, the winds will likely increase as dry and colder air moves in. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid to upper 50s Saturday morning behind the cold front. Saturday’s Forecast: Get ready for cool temperatures Saturday afternoon! I think most of the rain will be out of our area by sunrise tomorrow morning. We will likely start out the day with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Cloud cover will decrease during the morning hours giving way to a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon. It will be a breezy day with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. We could see wind gusts near 25 mph. Tomorrow might not be the greatest day to blow leaves or do yard work due to the breezy conditions. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 60s Saturday afternoon. You’ll likely need a jacket with the combination of the wind and cooler temperatures. Weather looks great for all outdoor activities tomorrow.

College Football Forecasts: With a cold front moving through the Southeast, we should see dry and clear weather for several college football games tomorrow. Auburn will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks at 11 AM. I would apply the sunscreen and grab a jacket as kickoff temperatures will start in the mid 50s and warm into the mid 60s by the end of the game. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. UAB will take on Southern Mississippi at 2:30 PM in Hattiesburg, MS. Plan for sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s at kickoff with breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. Temperatures are expected to cool off into the mid 60s by the end of the game. You’ll need to grab a warm coat if you plan on attending the Alabama game in Starkville, MS. Kickoff temperatures at 6 PM could start out in the low to mid 60s. Plan for a clear sky and breezy conditions with temperatures cooling into the low to mid 50s by the end of the game. Winds will likely decrease late in the evening hours.

Chilly Temperatures Sunday Morning: Winds are forecast to calm down Saturday night into Sunday morning. Combination of a clear sky and light winds will likely give way to our chilliest morning of the season. We are forecasting temperatures to cool into the mid 40s for most spots Sunday morning. There’s a possibility that parts of North Alabama dip into the lower 40s. Sunday will give way to plenty of sunshine with highs near 70°F. We may see some upper-level clouds roll in late Sunday evening, but we will remain dry. Dry and Cool Start to Next Week: The first half of next week is looking fantastic! Temperatures are forecast to slowly warm up with highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows will remain chilly. We will likely drop back into the mid to upper 40s Monday morning. Overnight lows are forecast to warm into the 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday morning. We will likely see extra cloud cover move into the area due to a weak disturbance to our west moving through our area. It will remain too dry to support rain, so no rain is expected through Wednesday. Another cold front could move through our area by the end of the week, so rain chances may go up a week from today. High temperatures could climb a few degrees above average with highs approaching 80°F next Thursday. Tropical Update: The Atlantic remains very quiet. The only disturbance to watch is in the Central Atlantic 500 miles southeast of Bermuda. It has a 10% chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Long range models aren’t supporting tropical development over the next 7 days. The only areas that we should watch in the long range is in the Caribbean and off the East Coast. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

