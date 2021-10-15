Driver crashes SUV into man’s home in Pleasant Grove
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pleasant Grove homeowner is recovering from minor injuries after a driver crashed into his home Friday.
It happened in the 400 block of 7th Avenue Pleasant Grove.
The man, Mr. Robinson, said he was sleeping on the couch when the driver drove up the hill, through his fence and crashed into his garage.
He had a gash on his chin. We’re told the people in the SUV are okay.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.