LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Driver crashes SUV into man’s home in Pleasant Grove

Driver crashes into Pleasant Grove man's home
Driver crashes into Pleasant Grove man's home(Shannon Robinson)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pleasant Grove homeowner is recovering from minor injuries after a driver crashed into his home Friday.

It happened in the 400 block of 7th Avenue Pleasant Grove.

The man, Mr. Robinson, said he was sleeping on the couch when the driver drove up the hill, through his fence and crashed into his garage.

He had a gash on his chin. We’re told the people in the SUV are okay.

Driver crashes into Pleasant Grove man's home
Driver crashes into Pleasant Grove man's home(Shannon Robinson)
Driver crashes into Pleasant Grove man's home
Driver crashes into Pleasant Grove man's home(Shannon Robinson)

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PETER WREN
Birmingham pastor indicted on sex abuse charges
Jack Lombardo
UPDATE: Missing UA student found safe in Mississippi
The B.1.630 variant was first detected in the United States earlier in March of 2021. It does...
New COVID-19 variant in Louisiana detected by LSU Health Shreveport
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream coming to Walmart soon
11-year-old Emrhye Prude and 8-year-old Serris Prude
Arrest made in 2020 hit-and-run crash that killed 2 children in Hoover

Latest News

Birmingham FD investigating a gas leak
Berry Middle School
Locker fire at Berry Middle School under investigation
Street closure to temporarily block access to downtown Birmingham Parking Deck
Hendrick Subaru to donate $100 for each pet adopted from GBHS through October