Downward trend of coronavirus cases continues inside the DCH Health System

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The drop in coronavirus case numbers has been dramatic for the DCH Health System. On Thursday, there were only 52 COVID positive patients combined in the three hospitals that make up the health system.

At one point during this latest 2021 summer coronavirus surge, the DCH Health System cared for 162 COVID positive patients across three hospitals in Tuscaloosa, Northport and Fayette.

Despite the drop off, don’t expect any changes just yet when it comes to hospital policies to protect people inside those hospitals from coronavirus spread. “Our staff has taken a tremendous load now for nearly two years and so to have those numbers start to come down hopefully that will relieve a lot of the strain. At this point, we’re not feeling a whole lot of relief,” DCH Spokesman Andy North told WBRC.

The emergency room is starting to see shorter waiting times, but patient visitation remains one visit per patient per day. According to North, administrators could consider changing that policy if the infection rate continues to go down.

