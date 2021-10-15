LawCall
Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama hosts seventh annual diversity summit

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Diverse Business Council within the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama organized its seventh annual diversity summit.

The summit focused on giving business leaders a better idea of what diversity can look like and why it can improve their companies. Dozens gathered at the Bryant Conference Center for the summit. This year’s theme talked about equity, inclusion and diversity in the workplace.

Organizers want to create an atmosphere locally for diverse businesses to participate in West Alabama’s economy. They also talked about giving more opportunities to people of color, women and other minorities and doing business with them. “Not just bringing people together who look different, but going beyond that step and going to the step of really looking at policies and practices. Looking at how we purchase services, how we make promotions, how we hire. Looking at inclusion and specifically equity. That’s what we work for,” explained Mildred Black, the Chairperson of the Diverse Business Council.

The group also wants to make diverse businesses in this area more visible. They want those businesses to identify themselves by filling out a form on the Chamber’s web page under the section of the Diverse Business Council’s so it can know what and where they are so people outside of the area more aware of how to do business with them.

Mountain Brook Schools will move to mask optional