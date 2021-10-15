LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama’s unemployment is much lower, but there are so many jobs available

Alabama’s unemployment rate is actually still falling, but the jobs market is seeing similar...
Alabama’s unemployment rate is actually still falling, but the jobs market is seeing similar trends to that national data.
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s unemployment rate is actually still falling, but the jobs market is seeing similar trends to that national data.

The most recent data in Alabama is from all the way back in March, so it’s too soon to tell what the peak quit rate is here.

“This is sort of an experimental dataset for the states,” said Tara Hutchison, ADOL Spokesperson. They just received that latest data and may get more by the end of the month.

Going by that most recent data, 2.6 percent of people reported quitting their jobs in March, a consistent trend.

“From year to year, month to month, there’s no clear rise or fall,” she said.

What they do know is unemployment is just 3.1 percent.

“We are inching forward every month getting a tenth of a percentage point closer to that pre-pandemic record low rate of unemployment, 2.6 percent,” said Hutchison.

Even so, there are hundreds of available jobs -- giving some insight into where people may have left jobs.

“It’s registered nurses, retail sales persons, and truck drivers,” listed Hutchison.

Hutchison says employers are forced to be more competitive, and they are paying more.

“So it’s a great time to be a job seeker, wages are up, benefits are up,” she added.

She says the ADOL website can point you in the right direction to help you find a job if you’re looking.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PETER WREN
Birmingham pastor indicted on sex abuse charges
Jack Lombardo
UPDATE: Missing UA student found safe in Mississippi
The B.1.630 variant was first detected in the United States earlier in March of 2021. It does...
New COVID-19 variant in Louisiana detected by LSU Health Shreveport
11-year-old Emrhye Prude and 8-year-old Serris Prude
Arrest made in 2020 hit-and-run crash that killed 2 children in Hoover
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream coming to Walmart soon

Latest News

An FDA panel voted unanimously Friday to recommend a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s...
FDA advisers unanimously recommend booster doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine
Another violent night in Birmingham as police responded to several shootings across the...
BPD kept busy overnight with several shootings
A terrible price has been paid with more than 15,000 Alabamians dying of Covid-19. The Alabama...
Who’s still dying of COVID in Alabama?
Kentuck Arts Festival returns
Kentuck Festival of the Arts returns as an in-person festival Saturday