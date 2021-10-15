77-year-old Cropwell man charged in sexual abuse case

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 77-year-old Cropwell man was arrested and charged after he was indicted by the St. Clair County Grand Jury on charges related to a sexual abuse case.

Following an extensive investigation by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, Eddie M. King was arrested on October 14, 2021, for the grand jury indictment of Count 1- Sodomy 1st, Count 2- Sodomy 1st, and Counts 2,3,4 – Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

King has since bonded out on a $500,000.00 bond set by the grand jury.

His next court date will be November 9th in Pell City.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.