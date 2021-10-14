LawCall
Web portal upgraded to donate items to Tuscaloosa-area school children in need

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama Works streamlined the way people are able to donate items to school children anonymously.

It helped enhance the Neighborhood Bridges program used by Tuscaloosa City and Tuscaloosa County Schools to get donated items to students in need. Before you had to use two different web portals to give to students from those two systems. West Alabama Works now has a web portal set up where you can give to kids from both school systems.

This system was made so people could donate clothes, school supplies and other basic necessities to kids who need them the most. “When you look at it, it will break your heart because you really begin to see a picture of just how many of our students in Tuscaloosa County actually have real needs. And that’s something that we all have to lift. The rising tide lifts all boats,” explained Donny Jones, President and CEO or West Alabama Works.

West Alabama Works has a way for you to help. You can click here to see if there are things you could donate to students in need.

