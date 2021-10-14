LawCall
USFL could be making a comeback this spring

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Spring football could soon make a comeback in Birmingham.

City leaders are considering a proposal to re-launch the United States Football League right here in the Magic City.

The league first launched in 1983 and only lasted three seasons, but now city leaders and the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center Authority are working hard to get the USFL to return to Birmingham this coming spring.

Council President William Parker said trying to get the league here has been an ongoing process since June when he, and several others, went to Houston to meet with USFL officials.

The initial meeting was to discuss the idea of bringing one team to Birmingham, but later ballooned into bringing the entire league here.

Parker said he’s excited by the opportunity to bring all eight teams here to play at both Protective Stadium and Legion Field saying it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.

City officials haven’t sealed the deal just yet, but Parker said bringing the league here could be a huge economic boost to the city.

“This is an economic impact of anywhere from $15 to $16 million for the City of Birmingham where people will be staying in our hotels, also eating in our restaurants during the springtime from April…really from March to July 3rd. So, it’s an opportunity for us to really showcase the City of Birmingham…you know…to the world,” Parker said.

Councilman Parker believes the city is prepared to handle both the USFL and the World Games next year, and said we could be hearing an announcement within the next couple of weeks.

