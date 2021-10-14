UA Center for Convergence of Bioscience and Medicine works to make drugs more effective

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees approved the creation of the Center for Convergent Bioscience and Medicine over the summer. It’s been up and running for three weeks now.

Our cameras were allowed inside one of the labs Thursday. Scientists and students from several fields including math and biology among others, are looking at ways to make the prescription drugs more effective when people take them.

Researchers want to develop new therapies for immuno-inflammatory diseases by adopting an integrated approach combining innovative drug delivery strategies with new drug-discovery and drug-repurposing. Prof. Ravi Kumar Majeti described some of the illnesses they hope to make more treatable through their research. “We have funding in the areas of diabetes. We have funding in the area of kidney injury, lupus, and we got funding in eye complications trying to treat local inflammation in the eye.”

The work is funded federally through the National Institutes of Health. More than thirty people are currently working in several labs on this project.

