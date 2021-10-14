LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa Police searching for missing UA student

Jack Lombardo
Jack Lombardo(family friend)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police are searching for a University of Alabama student who was reported missing yesterday.

According to family and friends, 21-year-old Jack Lombardo has not been seen for more than 30 hours.

Tuscaloosa Police officers said Mr. Lombardo’s roommate contacted police at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to report that he had not heard from his roommate since the day before.

Officers said Jack’s mother reported him missing, saying she had not heard from him since a phone call around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officers are working with UAPD to check locations where Jack may have gone and have contacted his friends and school associates. This remains an active investigation. Investigators have spoken with a friend who was in contact with Jack. They are currently following up on information as to his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report of shots fired
Birmingham PD: Shooting suspect commits suicide during standoff
The B.1.630 variant was first detected in the United States earlier in March of 2021. It does...
New COVID-19 variant in Louisiana detected by LSU Health Shreveport
A wedding video showing the groom walking down the aisle holding his sister-in-law is going...
Groom carries sister-in-law down the aisle on his wedding day
Montgomery police say an infant has died following a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance...
Infant dies in crash involving ambulance in Montgomery
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

Latest News

Christopher Henderson
Man convicted of killing 5 in New Market receives death penalty
The victim has been identified as Garrett Edward Pritchett.
Northport man killed in Pickens Co. crash
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Wells family thanks community on YouTube page
Debris on I-65
Debris on I-65