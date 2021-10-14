UPDATE: Suspect charged following shooting Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputy on Sandfort Rd. in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy was shot early Thursday morning in Phenix City.

The incident happened near the intersection of Sandfort Road and 12th Avenue at approximately 6 a.m.

Phenix City police were called to the area of Sandfort Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival officers discovered a male with a gunshot wound to the head, in a vehicle that had struck a guardrail.

According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, the deputy was shot while on his way to work. Sheriff Countryman says someone pulled up beside the deputy and fired multiple shots - one striking the deputy.

The deputy is in surgery and is expected to survive. Sheriff Countryman says it’s a non-life threatening injury.

It was discovered that a second vehicle was involved in a traffic crash in the 1200 block of Sandfort Road. The driver exited the vehicle and ran into the woods.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Jasmine Lamar Richardson. Richardson turned himself in and is now in custody.

Richardson is charged with attempted murder, assault first degree and felony leaving the scene of a traffic crash.

He will be held at the Russell County Jail, pending a preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.