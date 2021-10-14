LawCall
Steel project could be a boon to Fairfield

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield is in contention for a three billion dollar project that would ramp up production of sustainable steel in Alabama.

The particular project would use electric furnaces, which helps to reduce the carbon footprint.

U.S. Steel is looking at Fairfield, and the other location in competition is in Arkansas. If built in Fairfield, the area has a rich steel history that bore hardship when one electric arc project was shuttered in 2015, but it resumed and was finished last year. Electric arc furnaces require fewer workers than blast furnaces, but it would still add jobs for Fairfield workers. The three billion dollar project would build two more electric furnaces, and be an economic infusion to Fairfield as a whole.

“I haven’t heard how close we are to landing the project as a city, but it’s good to be considered for a project like that and to see some of these steel industry jobs we’ve lost over the years have an opportunity to come back,” said Ty West at American City Business Journals.

If Fairfield is chosen, construction would begin next year.

