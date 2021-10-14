LawCall
Smuggler lowers 7-year-old girl over border wall, abandons her

Surveillance video shows a smuggler carrying a 7-year-old child from El Salvador over a 30-foot-high border wall and abandon her.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CALEXICO, Calif. (Gray News) – Surveillance video shows a smuggler lower a 7-year-old child from El Salvador over a 30-foot-high border wall and abandon her.

In the video, you can see a man with a small girl clinging to his back on a rope ladder on top of the United States/Mexico International Boundary Fence.

The smuggler then lowers the child down onto the California side of the border.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the man told the young girl to walk north before he returned to Mexico, leaving her alone.

Agents with CBP waited until the child was safely on the ground before approaching the area out of an abundance of caution, believing the man may have panicked and dropped the child.

“No one, let alone a child of any age or race, should be exposed to the multitude of dangers when crossing illegally into this country,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino. “Smugglers will always view children as a commodity to gain a profit, disregarding the safety and well-being of any individual except their own.”

CBP says agents conducted a welfare check of the child and took her to the El Centro Sector Processing Center to be medically evaluated and processed accordingly.

