Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Fatima Cendejas!

Fatima is a senior at Locust Fork High School with a 4.16 GPA. She is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club, and an Ambassador. In addition, she is dual enrolled at Wallace State Community College, and gives back to the community through service projects. Her future plan is to study physics at Auburn University.

Fatima, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

