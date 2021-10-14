Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Sylacauga Police Department confirms an officer-involved shooting is under investigation.

Chief Kelley Johnson says the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on S. Broadway Avenue.

Authorities confirm no officer was injured in the incident.

We are told a male suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known by authorities.

Police confirm ALEA is investigating the incident.

No other details are known at this time, but we’ll update this story when we learn more.

