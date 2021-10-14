LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Northport man killed in Pickens Co. crash

The victim has been identified as Garrett Edward Pritchett.
The victim has been identified as Garrett Edward Pritchett.(Gray)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old man from Northport has died following a single-vehicle crash in Pickens County.

The victim has been identified as Garrett Edward Pritchett.


The crash happened October 13 around 5:15 p.m. on Dogwood Trace Road, about four miles north of Gordo.

Authorities say Pritchett was not wearing his seat belt and was killed when the 2002 Dodge Ram he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report of shots fired
Birmingham PD: Shooting suspect commits suicide during standoff
The B.1.630 variant was first detected in the United States earlier in March of 2021. It does...
New COVID-19 variant in Louisiana detected by LSU Health Shreveport
A wedding video showing the groom walking down the aisle holding his sister-in-law is going...
Groom carries sister-in-law down the aisle on his wedding day
Montgomery police say an infant has died following a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance...
Infant dies in crash involving ambulance in Montgomery
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

Latest News

Jack Lombardo
Tuscaloosa Police searching for missing UA student
Christopher Henderson
Man convicted of killing 5 in New Market receives death penalty
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Wells family thanks community on YouTube page
Debris on I-65
Debris on I-65