Northport man killed in Pickens Co. crash

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old man from Northport has died following a single-vehicle crash in Pickens County.

The victim has been identified as Garrett Edward Pritchett.

The crash happened October 13 around 5:15 p.m. on Dogwood Trace Road, about four miles north of Gordo.

Authorities say Pritchett was not wearing his seat belt and was killed when the 2002 Dodge Ram he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

