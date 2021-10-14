MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - All Mountain Brook Schools will move to “mask optional” while inside the school buildings starting on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Mountain Brook Schools leaders said because of significantly reduced positive and close contacts cases in Mountain Brook, Jefferson County, and the state of Alabama, Mountain Brook Schools has re-evaluated and adjusted the current COVID-19 procedures.

Mountain Brook City Schools adopted a mask mandate in August.

Here are the updated COVID-19 procedures:

Masking

As of Monday, October 18th, all Mountain Brook Schools will move to “mask optional” while inside the school buildings.

MBS will continue to monitor attendance rates and reported cases by classroom, school, and district.

If a school, grade level, class or team experiences an increase in COVID positive cases, the school may move to “mask required” status for two weeks.

Masking will be required on all school transportation due to federal requirements.

MBS will consider a 1-week masking requirement post major holidays- Thanksgiving, Winter Break, and Spring Break.

Visitors to elementary schools will be required to wear a mask while visiting spaces where students are present.

Distancing- Continue observing distancing of 3 ft while in school buildings. Close contacts will be defined as those individuals who are within 3 ft for 15 min or more.

Hygiene- Continue good handwashing and sanitization of all areas of the school buildings on a regular basis.

Contact Tracing- Throughout COVID, Mountain Brook Schools has experienced a very low correlation between schoolbased close contacts and eventual positive cases. However, there has been a much higher correlation between family and community close contacts and eventual positive cases.

Mountain Brook Schools will continue to observe the 3 ft-15-minute guideline for determining close contacts.

Families are encouraged to continue reporting family/community positive and close contact cases to their school nurse.

Family/Community Close Contacts (higher correlation to positive cases)

Asymptomatic, unvaccinated contacts will typically observe a 10-14-day school exclusion. With a lab confirmed, negative test after day 5 and no symptoms, the student may return on day 8.

School Based Close Contacts (lower correlation to positive cases)

Parents will be contacted directly, should their child be determined to be a close contact of a positive student.

General exposure letter will continue to be sent to class/group

Students who are close contacts or were potentially exposed to a positive case will be monitored for symptoms at home and at school.

Other Measures

Continue the use of alternate lunch locations

Families will continue to receive notification letters of positive cases in class/grade/sports/group.

If a child is unwell, they should remain at home to monitor symptoms. Parents should consult their primary care physician.

School nurses will continue to separate and potentially mask students with symptoms compatible with COVID.

