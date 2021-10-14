LawCall
Monday Morning QB Club unveils new helicopter for Children’s of Alabama

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama getting a big life-saving gift from the Birmingham Monday Morning Quarterback Club. Members of the club unveiled a new helicopter for the hospital called “QB1″.

The quarterback club raised about $2.5 million to help buy the helicopter for Children’s. It’s bigger, faster and will go out further than the previous chopper. The quarterback club captain says they do a lot to help Children’s and this is one more way they can give back to the community and to help save lives.

“That’s where we get our thrill is trying to help children and really that’s our fulfillment. It really is. That’s what our club is all about,” John Williams, captain of the Birmingham Monday Morning Quarterback Club said.

“That helicopter enables us to go get the sickest, most critically ill children in our state and bring them back to one of the finest Children’s hospitals in the country right here in Birmingham, Alabama. We take it for granted but that helicopter is amazing,” Coke Matthews with Children’s of Alabama said.

The quarterback club is currently in the middle of its largest fundraising season yet with a goal of raising over one million dollars by the end of the football season. All that money will go to nearly 30 organizations that support children and their medical needs.

