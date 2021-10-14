Millions of workers quitting their jobs, here’s why

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More Americans quit their jobs in August than any other month on record, according to new data released just this week from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

4.3 million workers left their job in August alone, and experts have never seen this before. Ty West with American City Business Journals says the numbers are alarming.

“Pretty much all of 2021 we’ve heard of the Turnover Tsunami, the great resignation, there are a couple of factors that are at play here,” said West.

One of those factors is old-fashioned competition, with many companies offering incentives to lure in top candidates.

“The economy is doing well, there are a lot of companies that are trying to grow and that’s leading to a lot of job openings,” said West.

Others are more personal, including childcare costs, hybrid working models and work-life balance.

“A lot of people are leaving jobs and looking for new jobs that have a remote option, or flexibility,” said West.

West says Birmingham is sharing the burden with other metros, and workers are competing for jobs all over the country.

“Your competition isn’t just the business down the street anymore, you might be competing with a tech company that isn’t even based here,” said West.

West says he expects to see high quit numbers for September and October as well. He also says small businesses are especially affected, with far fewer applicants than ever before.

