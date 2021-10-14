LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Millions of workers quitting their jobs, here’s why

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More Americans quit their jobs in August than any other month on record, according to new data released just this week from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

4.3 million workers left their job in August alone, and experts have never seen this before. Ty West with American City Business Journals says the numbers are alarming.

“Pretty much all of 2021 we’ve heard of the Turnover Tsunami, the great resignation, there are a couple of factors that are at play here,” said West.

One of those factors is old-fashioned competition, with many companies offering incentives to lure in top candidates.

“The economy is doing well, there are a lot of companies that are trying to grow and that’s leading to a lot of job openings,” said West.

Others are more personal, including childcare costs, hybrid working models and work-life balance.

“A lot of people are leaving jobs and looking for new jobs that have a remote option, or flexibility,” said West.

West says Birmingham is sharing the burden with other metros, and workers are competing for jobs all over the country.

“Your competition isn’t just the business down the street anymore, you might be competing with a tech company that isn’t even based here,” said West.

West says he expects to see high quit numbers for September and October as well. He also says small businesses are especially affected, with far fewer applicants than ever before.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Police along I-65
Armed robbery suspect in custody after hours-long manhunt along I-65
(Source: Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
21-year-old man found shot to death in church parking lot in Bibb County
A wedding video showing the groom walking down the aisle holding his sister-in-law is going...
Groom carries sister-in-law down the aisle on his wedding day
Report of shots fired
Birmingham PD: Shooting suspect commits suicide during standoff

Latest News

There’s a lot of buzz in the Magic City about the possibility the USFL relaunching in...
Clock is ticking on USFL deal in Birmingham
Children's of Alabama getting a big life-saving gift from the Birmingham Monday Morning...
Monday Morning QB Club unveils new helicopter for Children’s of Alabama
Fairfield is in contention for a three billion dollar project that would ramp up production of...
Steel project could be a boon to Fairfield
A new study shows those who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may have more...
Study finds that Johnson & Johnson user may have more protection with a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot
Report of shots fired
Birmingham PD: Shooting suspect commits suicide during standoff