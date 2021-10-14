LawCall
Maryland man stuck in Alabama after vehicles stolen

By Brady Talbert
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday started out like any other day for Maryland resident Douglas Prinkey. He was driving through Montgomery after showcasing his 1956 Chevrolet sedan delivery at a Mississippi car show.

Around 4 p.m. he stopped for gas and a quick bite at Cracker Barrel near Chantilly Parkway. He parked in a recreational vehicle spot.

“With a video camera looking right at me,” Prinkey said.

He was in the restaurant for around 25 minutes before he walked out to realize his property was missing.

“My truck’s gone,” he said. “My truck, trailer and car, everything I had with me. My medications.”

“I sleep with a CPAP machine,” he added. “It’s all gone.”

Security camera footage shows a car pull up. A man then hops out and fiddles with the truck’s door before getting it open. In a matter of minutes, the car pulls off and so does Prinkey’s truck.

“I’ve been violated. I’ve been left stranded. All my belongings are gone,” Prinkey said.

Prinkey said the first thing he did was call police. He said an officer arrived to collect his tag and vehicle identification number. He was told a detective would be assigned to his case, but after four days he’s heard nothing.

“I’ve called multiple times, and I have yet to speak to a supervisor,” he said.

WSFA 12 News reached out to the Montgomery Police Department, which says an agent is actively working on the case. The department said it will also have someone reach out to Prinkey, who is stuck around 850 miles from his home.

Prinkey has been unable to find a rental car. Luckily, Wayne and Brenda Martin have taken him in.

“I couldn’t imagine being in his shoes,” Wayne Martin said. “I would hope someone would help me out.”

The couple had never met Prinkey, but it turns out, Wayne’s brother, who also does car shows, knows the Maryland man.

“We can still help people out,” Martin said. “We can still make a difference.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

