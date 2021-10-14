Man convicted of killing 5 in New Market receives death penalty

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Christopher Henderson has received the death penalty for the murder of five family members in 2015.

BREAKING: Judge Chris Comer has sentenced Christopher Henderson to death. @waff48 — Caroline Klapp WAFF 48 (@CarolineTVNews) October 14, 2021

Watch WAFF’s Caroline Klapp live at noon for an update from the Madison County Courthouse.

Over the summer, Henderson was convicted on more than a dozen capital murder charges for killing his pregnant wife, her mother and two children. On July 6, the same jury recommended the death penalty to the court.

Henderson has been held without bond until today’s hearing where the judge had the opportunity to break from the jury’s recommendation and decide to sentence Henderson to life in prison.

Christopher Henderson’s accomplice, Rhonda Carlson, accepted a plea deal in the case on July 15.

Christopher Henderson has entered the courtroom. Judge Chris Comer will sentence him to life in prison or death since he was convicted of multiple murders. @waff48 — Caroline Klapp WAFF 48 (@CarolineTVNews) October 14, 2021

Kristen Henderson’s brother, Keith Smallwood, said his family members who were killed, were good people.

“These were people that were happy to be alive and part of a strong family that we all loved each other so it’s been hard but it’s also been - we’ve been resolute because we know where they are and we know they’re smiling,” said Smallwood.

Kristen’s sister, Kelly Smallwood Sokolowski, lost her own child to Henderson. That’s the 14-month-old victim Eli.

“Eli...the light of my life. My one and only child. But I did have a dream. My daddy passed away in September of last year and I had a dream and my daddy was holding Eli in that dream. I know that I will see them again that’s one thing that was taken away from me that I’m thankful for. I’m not scared of death anymore because I know what’s waiting on me,” said Sokolowski.

Smallwood shares what it was like facing Henderson in court.

“I don’t know whether he cares or whether it matters to him, probably not. But it does to me, to let him know I’m not going anywhere,” said Smallwood.

“The facts of this case were tough from the outset, I’ve known that for the last six years,” said Henderson’s defense attorney Bruce Gardner.

Overwhelming evidence that led to conviction includes Henderson’s phone search history, body camera footage, and surveillance video that places Henderson and the other suspect in this case, Rhonda Carlson, at the crime scene.

In Carlson’s plea deal from the state, she agreed to testify against Henderson, taking the death penalty off the table for her. Carlson admitted to helping plan the murders but denies actual involvement in the killings.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.