TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash slowed traffic and blocked lanes on I-59SB at mile marker 147.7 at EXIT 148 US-11 in Trussville.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

ALGO traffic officials urged drivers to use caution when traveling through the area.

