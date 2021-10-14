LawCall
Kitty Kat Haven’s Katztoberfest fundraiser kicks off Thursday at Cahaba Brewing

By Catherine Patterson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A fun family event to help our furry friends in Birmingham is scheduled for Thursday, October 14!

Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue will hold its third annual Katztoberfest fundraiser at Cahaba Brewing Company.

The non-profit, no-kill, no cage haven for rescued cats and kittens has been super busy during the pandemic.

They took in cats from other organizations that closed because of COVID.

Kitty Kat Haven said there will be live music, vendors, food, and lots of beer.

“We have some wonderful cats that just need good homes. And that’s what this is all about,” said Rita Bowman, Co-Founder and Director Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue. “Yeah, we’re raising money. But we’re raising money to save these babies.”

WBRC is a proud sponsor of the event.

It’s free to enter.

Katztoberfest starts Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

And, if you’d like to foster a cat or volunteer, click here.

