Jefferson County EMA sets up damage assessment portal

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Record rainfall in our area last week caused major damage in some parts of Jefferson County.

The Emergency Management Agency is working to assess all the damage and possibly get federal assistance, but they need your help.

Some parts of Jefferson County saw upwards of 10 inches of rain last week causing flash flooding in several areas.

Jefferson County EMA officers said the problem with assessing the damage is that since the water receded so quickly, it didn’t leave behind watermarks and other signs of destruction on the outsides of buildings making it difficult for them to identify where the damage was done.

That’s why the EMA has set up a Damage Assessment Portal designed to gather data from homeowners and business within Jefferson County that sustained damage.

Home and business owners can self-report the damage using any device that connects to the internet.

Data collected through the portal could help determine if the county meets the FEMA eligibility threshold to apply for federal assistance.

Officials hope those who live in Jefferson County won’t brush this off.

“Without the data, we cannot even remotely bring assistance back into Jefferson County especially financial assistance for people to essentially rebuild the insides of their homes or the portions of their property that may have been damaged due to the flooding. Now, this doesn’t necessarily guarantee that financial assistance is going to come if you give us the information, but without the information, we can’t begin the process of requesting some sort of financial assistance through the federal government” said Jefferson County EMA Officer, Melissa Sizemore.

Residents and businesses can submit a damage to the portal through October 18th.

To access the portal, click here.

