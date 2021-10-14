‘He will be missed dearly by us all’: Chilton County Sheriff’s investigator dies following battle with cancer

CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Chilton County Sheriff’s Department announced the loss of one of their own Thursday.

Investigator Jeff Cobb passed away after a battle with cancer.

A Chilton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said, “Although Investigator Cobb spent the last few years of his career with the 19th Judicial Circuit, the majority of his career was spent with the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office. Throughout his career he served as a mentor and extraordinary leader for many young deputies and anyone else who was willing to listen. His love for his job was evident in every case he worked. He will be missed dearly by us all. We ask that you remember his family and friends throughout the coming days.”

“Cobb, we owe a debt of gratitude that we will never be able to repay. Your service to the people of our county and those of the 19th Judicial Circuit will forever be remembered.”

