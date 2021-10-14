LawCall
Fundraising for breast cancer research

By Sarah Verser
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a big part of finding a cure involves research and that takes money.

That’s the whole mission of Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama which just wrote a check this week for $400,000 to UAB.

This year BCRFA is celebrating 25 years of fundraising totaling $11 million in breast cancer research that stays here in Alabama.

The money awarded to the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB have resulted in bringing in more than $43 million in additional federal/national funds in research dollars, as well as 267 publications and five patents. And, even last year during the pandemic the foundation raised $1.05 million.

A half million dollars came from Alabama’s Breast Cancer Awareness Specialty tag.

The foundation has fundraising events all year long and coming up November 7th it’s the Pink Up The Pace 5k and 1 mile fun run at Crestline field.

Click here to make a donation to breast cancer research.

