Former Lee Co. District Attorney Brandon Hughes court date set

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Former Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes officially has a sentencing court date set.

Hughes will appear in court on November 9 at 1:30 p.m. CST at the Colbert County Courthouse.

In September, Hughes filed a motion requesting to avoid jail time and serve his time in a community corrections program. That request was denied.

In June 2021, Hughes pleaded guilty to perjury and using his public office for personal gain.

He faces 10 months in jail.

