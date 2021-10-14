First Alert for warm and dry weather to continue Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday everyone! We are starting the day with temperatures mostly in the mid 60s. On average, we should be waking up to the mid 50s for the middle of October. I want to give parts of east Alabama another first alert for the potential to see patchy fog this morning. Most of the fog that develops should dissipate by 9 AM. Visibility could be reduced to a half mile or less in some spots. First Alert Accutrack Satellite and Radar is showing some upper level clouds moving through the area ahead of our next cold front. The cold front is located to the west and is producing a line of showers and storms in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Missouri. We will stay dry today, but rain from this cold front could move into our area by tomorrow. Get ready for a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will continue from the south at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will remain 5-8 degrees above average for this time of the year. If you plan on attending the Beach Boys concert at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre this evening, plan for dry conditions with temperatures cooling into the 70s.

Friday Forecast: We will likely start tomorrow off dry with temperatures in the mid 60s. We should see a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky tomorrow with temperatures quickly warming up into the mid 80s. Some spots southwest of Birmingham could briefly warm up into the upper 80s as warm air moves in from the south. I’m introducing a 30% chance for widely scattered showers for parts of west Alabama Friday afternoon and evening. Main threat will be heavy rain and lightning. There’s a chance that some showers could be possible Friday evening for high school football games in parts of Marion, Winston, Lamar, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Fayette, and Walker counties. I think the bulk of the rain will move in overnight into early Saturday morning. If you plan on attending the Greek Festival in Birmingham tomorrow, plan for mostly dry conditions with a small rain chance possible after 8 PM.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance to see scattered showers and storms Friday night into early Saturday morning. Bulk of the rain will likely occur while we are sleeping. I think 10 PM - 5 AM is the main time frame where we will see a line of showers and storms move through our area. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but I can’t rule out some pockets of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds as a strong cold front moves through the state. Temperatures behind the front will quickly drop Saturday morning. We may start out in the 50s in northwest Alabama Saturday morning with 60s southeast of Birmingham. Plan for a 50% chance for spotty showers early Saturday morning, but we should end up dry during the late morning hours. Cloud cover is forecast to decrease Saturday afternoon giving way to a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures may only climb into the upper 60s Saturday afternoon with breezy northerly winds at 10-20 mph. If you plan on being outside Saturday evening, you will want to dress up warmly with pants and a jacket. Temperatures will quickly drop into the 60s and 50s after 8 PM.

College Football Forecasts: With a cold front moving through the Southeast, we should see dry and clear weather for several college football games. Auburn will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks at 11 AM. I would apply the sunscreen and grab a jacket as kickoff temperatures will start in the mid 50s and warm into the mid 60s by the end of the game. UAB will take on Southern Mississippi at 2:30 PM in Hattiesburg, MS. Plan for sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s at kickoff with breezy conditions. You’ll need to grab a warm coat if you plan on attending the Alabama game in Starkville, MS. Kickoff temperatures at 6 PM could start out in the low to mid 60s. Plan for a clear sky and breezy conditions with temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 50s by the end of the game.

Chilly Sunday Morning: With a clear sky and light winds in place, temperatures are forecast to quickly cool Saturday night. Many spots could wake up into the mid to upper 40s Sunday morning. It could be some of the coolest air of the season so far. We should see plenty of sunshine Sunday with very low humidity levels. It will feel fantastic if you plan on doing anything outside. Temperatures are forecast to remain 5-7 degrees below average with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Next Week’s Forecast: The first half of next week is looking dry with temperatures gradually warming up. It will remain cool with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s Monday and Tuesday morning. I do think we will begin to see clouds move in from the south as another disturbance begins to approach the Southeast for the middle part of next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will likely end up close to average with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. I would plan for a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky for the first half of the week as upper level clouds move through our area. We will introduce rain chances Thursday into Friday as a cold front could spread showers and some storms into our area. Timing of next week’s rain is still subject to change as the models get a better idea of the overall weather pattern. We may see another cool down by the end of next week. I see no signs of any extremely warm weather after Friday. If you love summer-like temperatures, enjoy the next couple of days. If you are a fan of fall and cool temperatures, you probably won’t mind the extended forecast.

Tropical Update: The Atlantic remains very quiet for the next five days. We are watching a weak disturbance northeast of the Bahamas that has a very low chance to develop over the next five days. We normally watch the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico during this time of the year for tropical development. Water remains very warm to support tropical formation. I don’t see any signs of any tropical systems impacting the United States over the next five to seven days. The hurricane season does not officially end until November 30th.

