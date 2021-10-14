LawCall
FDA grants priority review for COVID antibody treatment

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new medicine to treat COVID-19 could be on the way.

The U.S. government is starting to review Regeneron’s COVID-19 monoclonal antibody cocktail for full approval.

The drug maker said the Food and Drug Administration has accepted its priority review application. The treatment currently has emergency use authorization.

Regeneron wants full approval to treat patients infected with the virus who are not in the hospital.

The FDA has given the company a target action date of April 13, but it is planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the drug before then.

Regeneron says it is also planning to submit another application later this year that focuses on the treatment of hospitalized patients.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

