Clock is ticking on USFL deal in Birmingham

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -There’s a lot of buzz in the Magic City about the possibility the USFL could relaunch in Birmingham, but time is of the essence. We’re told negotiations are on-going between FOX Sports and all the parties involved in Birmingham.

Gene Hallman with Bruno Event Team says having the USFL in the city is the single best, new sports opportunity he’s seen in 30 years and that includes the ‘96 Olympic soccer matches at Legion Field. Hallman is heavily involved in the Birmingham sports scene but not privy to current talks. He says the economic impact alone by hosting a bubble-type USFL league is tremendous.

We’re told the new Protective Stadium is a big draw for FOX along with Legion Field. Birmingham is also known for its sports medicine, and Hallman tells us that’s another big reason why FOX is looking for the city to host the league. Hallman is optimistic about this opportunity but says time is ticking.

“Frankly from an operational standpoint for the league, time is of the essence. The first game is April 15th so there is a sense of urgency from FOX to get this done as soon as possible,” Hallman said.

We’re told FOX doesn’t want to go to a NFL city because they want the community fully engaged in their product. Once we learn more information, we’ll pass it along.

