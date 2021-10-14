New statistics show crime rate down nearly 50% in City of Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Oxford released crime statistics showing a decrease in theft, robberies and assault. Overall crime throughout the city is down by almost 50%.

Chief Bill Partridge says multiple things play a part in the lower crime rates. Like partnerships with regional and federal law enforcement agencies and the city’s East Metro Area Crime Center. The center allows officers across the region to use state of the art technology that typically would not available to smaller departments.

Chief Partridge says one of the driving forces in keeping Oxford’s streets safer is the men and women who work around the clock protecting and serving their communities.

“We want you to see a police vehicle within two minutes of you coming off that interstate,” says Chief Partridge. “So that way they see a police presence. They see a heavy presence. They understand we’re there and we’re going to do our job. I believe all that combined helps decrease crime.”

Instances of shoplifting and burglaries have declined substantially as well. Oxford PD also uses social media to post pictures of suspects who commit crimes. Chief Partridge believes this sends a strong message that criminal activity will not be tolerated in the city.

“It shows who’s actually committing the crimes and causing the shop lifting problems in the city. It lets other business leaders and business owners know who these people are.

Chief Partridge says he want all residents in Oxford to know that they can trust and reach out to them anytime. He understands how important relationships and community policing is, and his officers are here to help.

There are ways to email and call with anonymous tips regarding things going on in the community at www.oxfordal.gov/departments/police-department

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.