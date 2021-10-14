LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham police officers shot in line of duty honored

Birmingham Police honors three officers shot in line of duty
Birmingham Police honors three officers shot in line of duty(Birmingham Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has announced that three officers who were shot in the line of duty have been honored.

The Birmingham Police Department announced Sergeant Wytasha Carter, Officer Lucas Allums, and Officer Cullen Stafford have been honored with the Medal of Valor and the Purple Heart awards.

Sgt. Carter was honored with both awards on October 7th. Sgt. Carter was shot and killed in January of 2019 after investigating car burglaries.

Officers Lucas Allums and Cullen Stafford were honored with both awards on October 14th. Officer Allums was injured in the shooting that claimed the life of Sgt. Wytasha Carter.

Officer Cullen Stafford was shot in July of 2019 while investigating a robbery at a supermarket in downtown Birmingham.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report of shots fired
Birmingham PD: Shooting suspect commits suicide during standoff
Jack Lombardo
UPDATE: Missing UA student found safe in Mississippi
PETER WREN
Birmingham pastor indicted on sex abuse charges
The B.1.630 variant was first detected in the United States earlier in March of 2021. It does...
New COVID-19 variant in Louisiana detected by LSU Health Shreveport
A wedding video showing the groom walking down the aisle holding his sister-in-law is going...
Groom carries sister-in-law down the aisle on his wedding day

Latest News

Leaders announce path to mask optional for Homewood City Schools
Source: WBRC video
Alabama surpasses 15K deaths from COVID-19
Source: WBRC video
Gas prices continue to soar
11-year-old Emrhye Prude and 8-year-old Serris Prude
Arrest made in 2020 hit-and-run crash that killed 2 children in Hoover