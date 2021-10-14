Birmingham police officers shot in line of duty honored

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has announced that three officers who were shot in the line of duty have been honored.

The Birmingham Police Department announced Sergeant Wytasha Carter, Officer Lucas Allums, and Officer Cullen Stafford have been honored with the Medal of Valor and the Purple Heart awards.

Sgt. Carter was honored with both awards on October 7th. Sgt. Carter was shot and killed in January of 2019 after investigating car burglaries.

Officers Lucas Allums and Cullen Stafford were honored with both awards on October 14th. Officer Allums was injured in the shooting that claimed the life of Sgt. Wytasha Carter.

Officer Cullen Stafford was shot in July of 2019 while investigating a robbery at a supermarket in downtown Birmingham.

Please join us as we honor Sgt. Wytasha Carter for his exceptional police actions, the outstanding act of heroism in the line of duty, on January 13, 2019, in which he sacrificed his life. pic.twitter.com/sRwNlZS4ux — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) October 7, 2021

Please join us as we honor Officer Lucas Allums for his exceptional police actions and outstanding act of heroism in the line of duty.



On January 13, 2019, Sergeant Wytasha Carter paid the ultimate sacrifice while protecting and serving the citizens of Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/yVbdh3KmuX — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) October 14, 2021

Please join us as we honor Officer Cullen Stafford for his exceptional police actions and the outstanding act of heroism in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/7bs3b9ruDS — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) October 14, 2021

