Attorneys appointed to represent Brian Martin ask to be withdrawn

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Attorney’s appointed to represent Brian Lansing Martin, the man accused of shooting and killing Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risnerand William Mealback, has asked to be withdrawn.

Documents show Attorney Nathan Johnson and Sheila Morgan were appointed to defend Martin during this case.

According to the motions filed on Thursday, Attorney Nathan Johnson states he has an already high caseload to “provide effective representation to the defendant.”

Johnson’s current caseload consists of two capital murder cases pending in Colbert County, and one in Franklin County. Johnson also has a client in Colbert County with two attempted murder charges pending and another Colbert County client with an attempted murder charge pending.

Court documents also show Attorney Sheila Morgan wants to be withdrawn for a conflict of interest and cannot represent the defendant.

Martin is facing several charges including, four counts of capital murder, two counts of attempt to commit murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, abuse of corpse and felon in possession of a firearm. The Colbert County DA’s Office said it plans to pursue the death penalty against Martin.

