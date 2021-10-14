Anniston and Oxford working together to form new airport authority

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The cities of Anniston and Oxford have announced a new partnership to oversee the Anniston Regional Airport.

The new East Alabama Metropolitan Airport Authority will oversee operations and create business contracts for the airport.

The Airport Authority will consist of three members: one from each city and a member nominated by both cities.

Oxford city spokeswoman, Lorie Denton says this authority has been years in the making. The airport is a regional asset for Calhoun County. Now with both cities coming together it will attract more opportunities with industries and new companies, rapidly increasing economic growth in the area, which means more jobs.

“By creating this airport authority, it will allow both cities to market ourselves to grow with economic development projects,” says Denton. “Most economic development projects prefer to work with some type of an authority instead of a municipality and so that is what we are looking forward to. We’re excited about the future of Oxford and Anniston.”

Over the last 20 years, the airport has been used by small plane owners and some private use. Now with the new authority they’re expecting the use to expand to the public and more businesses.

