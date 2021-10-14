LawCall
$2,500 reward offered for info on Bald Eagle shooting in Rapides Parish

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, a bald eagle soars in the air.
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, a bald eagle soars in the air.(AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Federal and state wildlife agencies are looking for information on the shooting of two American bald eagles.

Back on October 7, the eagles were recovered in Rapides Parish on Kincaid Lake with gunshot wounds from a small-caliber firearm, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The birds are protected and violations of the statutes carry a maximum criminal penalty upwards of $100,000 and up to a year in federal prison.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to a conviction of the person responsible. You can contact them at 601-331-0292.

