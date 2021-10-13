LawCall
Year-long road maintenance project starts on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - ALDOT is overseeing a multi-million dollar road improvement project on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa.

A department spokesman described it as routine maintenance that needs to happen because of the amount traffic on the interstate. Crews will resurface and widen part of the interstate at Exits 71 and 73.

ALDOT is paying S.T. Bunn Construction more than $6.5 million to do the work. This is part of the department’s ongoing effort to make interstate driving between Jefferson and Tuscaloosa County faster and safer. An ALDOT spokesperson said they job will be done at night because that’s when they believe lane closures will impact the fewest number of drivers. “This is night-time work. So, the contractor isn’t allowed to drop it down to one lane outside of the hours of 8PM to 5AM,” John McWilliams told WBRC.

Much of the road work is considered routine maintenance. The project will take up to a year to finish.

