LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

University of Alabama studies why some black businesses are failing in the state

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama researchers think they can help Black-owned businesses succeed by understanding the reasons so many of them fail.

They’re looking at the first set of results of an ongoing study into that. This study started in February and will take several years to complete, but one of the people involved said they are already going over information from Black business owners and experts provided.

Dr. Lou Marino with the University of Alabama is heading up this research project at UA. They’re funded by the Alabama Power Foundation to look into what systemic problems are making it harder for black business to succeed in Alabama.

People there wanted to know what specific things it could do to help those business in the future.

“Our research shows that the failure rates of a business over 18 months is 20%. For black owned businesses that’s 80%. Also, about 90% of black businesses in Alabama are non-employer business. If we can make a difference and help those companies survive, help them grow, we can create jobs,” Dr. Marino told WBRC.

The first batch of information from more than 500 responses is being studied now. Details from it should become available in November.

It will take five years to complete the study.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
POLICE: 27-year-old Bessemer man dies following shooting over Alabama game
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Police along I-65
Armed robbery suspect in custody after hours-long manhunt along I-65
I-59 closed in both directions near Springville after crash
I-59 closed in both directions near Springville after crash

Latest News

Flooding at Patton Creek townhomes in Hoover
UPDATE: Sanitary sewer line repaired in Patton Creek area of Hoover
Source: WBRC video
West Alabama CEOs help build Habitat for Humanity home in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa County EMA applies for grant to buy new emergency vehicle
Tuscaloosa County EMA applies for grant to buy new emergency vehicle
Law enforcement agencies reflect on Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s case two years later