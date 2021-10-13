LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa County EMA applies for grant to buy new emergency vehicle

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County’s EMA Director thinks his office can offer more services and reach more people in the county with a brand-new vehicle.

It’s called a Mobile Medical Outreach Unit. It’s as big as an RV, but is pulled by a truck.

Nick Lollley said it’s useful in disasters and could help in more outreach efforts in Tuscaloosa.

The Tuscaloosa County Commission gave approval for Lolley and others to apply for a federal grant to be able to buy the vehicle. He believes it could help them partner with agencies like ADPH or DCH and go into rural parts of the county and provide vaccinations for coronavirus and the flu, among other services.

“Go out into these communities and offer vaccines to the public and that way when somebody comes up, we don’t have to turn them away cause we have both vaccines on site. Also during flu season, which is now, the vaccine, we can take that to the community,” Lolley said.

The grant is for more than $200,000. It must be turned in by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
POLICE: 27-year-old Bessemer man dies following shooting over Alabama game
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Police along I-65
Armed robbery suspect in custody after hours-long manhunt along I-65
I-59 closed in both directions near Springville after crash
I-59 closed in both directions near Springville after crash

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
West Alabama CEOs help build Habitat for Humanity home in Tuscaloosa
Law enforcement agencies reflect on Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s case two years later
A Hoover man said his property is in serious danger after last week’s flooding and he feels the...
Hoover man says he’s disappointed with city’s response to flooding
It’s a concept many health experts were hoping we’d achieve earlier in the pandemic, but now...
No hope for herd immunity?