Tuscaloosa County EMA applies for grant to buy new emergency vehicle

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County’s EMA Director thinks his office can offer more services and reach more people in the county with a brand-new vehicle.

It’s called a Mobile Medical Outreach Unit. It’s as big as an RV, but is pulled by a truck.

Nick Lollley said it’s useful in disasters and could help in more outreach efforts in Tuscaloosa.

The Tuscaloosa County Commission gave approval for Lolley and others to apply for a federal grant to be able to buy the vehicle. He believes it could help them partner with agencies like ADPH or DCH and go into rural parts of the county and provide vaccinations for coronavirus and the flu, among other services.

“Go out into these communities and offer vaccines to the public and that way when somebody comes up, we don’t have to turn them away cause we have both vaccines on site. Also during flu season, which is now, the vaccine, we can take that to the community,” Lolley said.

The grant is for more than $200,000. It must be turned in by the end of next week.

