Teachers manufacturing immersion program in East Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, October 12, East Alabama Works partnered with The Chamber to host the Etowah Qualified Workforce Immersion program. It was a day full of hands on activities and educational opportunities on workforce development.

Almost 400 educators from all grade levels in Attalla, Gadsden City, and Etowah County school systems were able to tour positions in healthcare and manufacturing job sites.

Alicia Harrell has lived in Gadsden her entire life and currently works in the city’s school system as an instructional coach at the middle and high school level. She tries to bridge the gap between high school graduates entering college and the workforce. She was excited to learn more about the opportunities available to students right after graduation. She understands all students may not attend college, but there are several avenues for success available to them in Gadsden.

During the tours, she visited the Northeast Regional Airport and learned more about the variety of entry level positions available to students.

“I’m going to the airport looking at some of the things it offers. Some of the job opportunities, like graphic design, just looking at that in itself there are some million dollar aircraft,” Harrell says. “There are some people with a lot of money right here in Gadsden. They fly their airplanes here so people can work on them.”

According to the Alabama Department of Labor, positions in healthcare and manufacturing are some of the fastest growing occupations and they are in the highest demand throughout our state.

For more information about East Alabama Works, click here.

