School lunches reportedly better after major supply issues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School lunches have looked different all across the state for a couple of weeks due to supply chain issues.

Through the incorporation of cash and creative solutions, schools are faring better than they were. Every step of the lunch experience has been affected by supply chain issues.

“Trays, utensils, napkins, all of those things are in short supply as well,” said Dr. Michael Sibley with the state board of education.

From the trucks themselves to the tacos on the plate, every element of lunch has been in limbo.

“A couple of weeks ago it was the case in several school systems in the state that if they did not receive a shipment of food that there was some question if they would be able to feed kids for the coming week,” said Dr. Sibley.

The USDA provided an infusion of cash to help pay cafeteria workers to stay later and even work weekends to make sure kids had food.

“A huge kudos needs to go out to the cafeteria workers who are going above and beyond,” noted Sibley.

Through those efforts and a USDA waiver to allow them to change menus as needed, things are better.

“There are at least to our knowledge, there are no school systems that are at that dire a place where if they don’t receive a shipment of food soon they won’t be able to feed kids,” he added.

Unfortunately, no update on the beloved missing Crispitos.

