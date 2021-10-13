LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

School lunches reportedly better after major supply issues

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School lunches have looked different all across the state for a couple of weeks due to supply chain issues.

Through the incorporation of cash and creative solutions, schools are faring better than they were. Every step of the lunch experience has been affected by supply chain issues.

“Trays, utensils, napkins, all of those things are in short supply as well,” said Dr. Michael Sibley with the state board of education.

From the trucks themselves to the tacos on the plate, every element of lunch has been in limbo.

“A couple of weeks ago it was the case in several school systems in the state that if they did not receive a shipment of food that there was some question if they would be able to feed kids for the coming week,” said Dr. Sibley.

The USDA provided an infusion of cash to help pay cafeteria workers to stay later and even work weekends to make sure kids had food.

“A huge kudos needs to go out to the cafeteria workers who are going above and beyond,” noted Sibley.

Through those efforts and a USDA waiver to allow them to change menus as needed, things are better.

“There are at least to our knowledge, there are no school systems that are at that dire a place where if they don’t receive a shipment of food soon they won’t be able to feed kids,” he added.

Unfortunately, no update on the beloved missing Crispitos.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
POLICE: 27-year-old Bessemer man dies following shooting over Alabama game
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Police along I-65
Armed robbery suspect in custody after hours-long manhunt along I-65
I-59 closed in both directions near Springville after crash
I-59 closed in both directions near Springville after crash

Latest News

Missing Bessemer woman
Bessemer PD still searching for woman who has been missing for months
Water rescues and flooding in Pelham
Pelham declares local state of emergency after flooding
Storm drain issues
Drain issues
School lunches
School lunch supply