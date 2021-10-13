LawCall
Rhythm of Color Art Festival

By Jonathan Skinner
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Our Janet Hall first told you the story of Java Lewis, the street artist who was once homeless but now shares his gift of painting with the world. He’s encouraging the next generation to follow their artistic dreams, too.

He’ll be doing that this year by bringing back the Rhythm of Color Art Festival. It’s the 15th year for the event which also includes a student art competition. It happens Friday, October 15, 2021 from 5-9 p.m. at the Boutwell Exhibition Hall.

Java says he’s excited to see how art can be a positive outlet for the next generation.

“As I started this art festival 15 years ago that’s one of those things that I had in mind,” Lewis said. “Because I know how it was when I was a kid, so I felt like the art was something that they could focus on to keep them out of trouble.”

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at door, for more information call 205-617-9164 or 205-254-9623 or email JavaLewis19540@gmail.com.

