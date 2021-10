#Roadclosures



From @CityofHoover



These roads at the following locations will be CLOSED for repairs until further notice:



• Atkins Trimm Blvd, bet Kingston DR & Brookfield RD

• Lake Forest CIR, 1160 blk

• Longmeadow LN, 2070 blk

• Paulette DR, 1830 blk#hooverpd pic.twitter.com/vdYkOOlDQb