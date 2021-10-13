LawCall
Pelham declares local state of emergency after flooding

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelham city council met today to discuss their next steps following disastrous flooding last week.

As a result of last week’s flooding, Pelham was able to declare a local state of emergency.

The police chief now has the right to declare a curfew if he deems it necessary, and half a million dollars was earmarked for cleanup. Pelham’s director of public works said they have been making rounds to collect as much debris as possible, covering 20 neighborhoods so far. Shelby County EMA reports they have conducted damage assessments of 250 home, and for those making repairs, local building permit fees have been waived.

Pelham police warned flood victims that there are people who might take advantage of their belongings left outside to dry.

“Don’t put it close enough to the road to where someone thinks it’s refuse or being tossed away, and if anyone sees someone picking up from their neighbors, it’s really important to contact the police department, make sure we are aware of it and we can follow up on it,” said Sgt. Doug Setliff.

If you are in need of help, calling 211 can help direct you to resources.

