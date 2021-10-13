LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Pair of Florida hunters capture 12-foot gator after years of waiting

By Carolyn Cerda
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WEAR) - A pair of hunters in Florida have waited three years for permission to try to catch an alligator. Once they got it, they made a massive catch on their first attempt.

“We saw this foot and that tail, and it was like watching a ‘Jaws’ movie. I said, ‘We might need a bigger boat,’” Andy Sokol joked.

Coming across an alligator is typical for hunters in Florida.

Sokol said he and his friend were just looking for an 8-foot alligator. He said they were looking for enough meat to share during a barbecue.

The hunting pair, however, came across a 12-foot gator Monday morning in the Perdido River.

“I knew when we got a hook in him we were like, ‘OK, he’s pretty big.’ But then when we saw this giant foot and this giant tail come up next to the boat, we were like, ‘OK, he’s really big,’” Sokol said.

It took the men about two hours to get the gator out of the water.

“It was definitely a different kind of battle,” Sokol said. “I’d say the closest thing to war I’ve ever felt. It’ll get your heart going, definitely. I think the small boat really enhanced that feeling. But it was fun, it was definitely fun.”

Sokol said it was a day he’ll remember forever. He plans to get the gator cleaned and processed then apply for another hunting tag next year.

Copyright 2021 WEAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Police along I-65
Armed robbery suspect in custody after hours-long manhunt along I-65
(Source: Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
21-year-old man found shot to death in church parking lot in Bibb County
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
A wedding video showing the groom walking down the aisle holding his sister-in-law is going...
Groom carries sister-in-law down the aisle on his wedding day

Latest News

Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, account for 40% of all shipping containers...
White House: Los Angeles port running 24/7 to ease shipping backlog
More than 7,000 jack-o'-lanterns are on display in Sleepy Hollow, New York, for Halloween.
Thousands of jack-o’-lanterns on display in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.
Drip bars are an increasingly popular health trend, allowing consumers to receive IV fluids...
On Your Side: Are IV wellness treatments safe and regulated?
More than 7,000 jack o'lanterns are on display in Sleepy Hollow, New York, for Halloween.
More than 7,000 jack o'lanterns on display for Halloween